Dave Chappelle calls out Katt Williams for comments about other comedians

Dave Chappelle is not a fan of Katt Williams’ criticisms of other Black comedians.

Chappelle addressed Williams during a stand-up show Friday at MonDeRays, an event hosted by comedian DeRay Davis, according to Deadline. Williams went viral this month for his comments about Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, Rickey Smiley, Kevin Hart and others during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

While performing his set at the Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles, Chappelle reportedly said, “What part of the game is this? He ethered n—gas. He didn’t say anything about these white boys. None of these white boys function like that.”

During a stand-up show Friday in L.A., comedian Dave Chappelle (pictured) addressed Katt Williams’ viral appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

“Katt is one of the best painters in the game. So why are you drawing ugly pictures of us? Stop. Hurt people hurt people, but I am a hurt person that never hurt people, and he does it all the time.”

Clips of Chappelle’s stand-up have been shared on social media, despite his enforcement of a no-cellphone policy. The 50-year-old comedian went on to impersonate Williams, saying “F—k this one and f—k that one, and f—k this one,” according to Deadline.

“But n—ga, I didn’t hear anything that you did wrong,” Chappelle continued. “He didn’t do nothing wrong? Katt didn’t do nothing wrong? … Katt was talking about s—t that n—gas did to other n—gas, but not about anything that n—gas did to him.”

“If I told my story, it would break your heart. … I lost everything and never, ever told on anybody, and this n—a’s the arbiter of truth. Katt, listen, I f—k with Katt hard, but… DeRay, tell me, what part of the game f—ks up other n—ga’s paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n—ga?”

Chappelle ended his bit by wondering why Williams would criticize his fellow Black comedians when “all of us are trying to be in a better situation.”

Williams’ appearance on “Club Shay Shay” — where he called Hart an industry “plant,” accused Cedric of stealing his joke, and said Harvey couldn’t be a movie star because he looks “like Mr. Potato Head” — currently has over 53 million views.

