Niecy Nash-Betts reveals family ties to Oscar nominees Danielle Brooks and Sterling K. Brown

With all eyes on the recently released 2024 Oscar nominations, snubs and surprises, Niecy Nash-Betts is celebrating her family’s nominations this award season.

In light of the nomination announcements for the upcoming 96th Academy Awards, Nash-Betts took to Instagram to celebrate two nominees in particular: Sterling K. Brown and Danielle Brooks. Sharing a photo of the three actors posing together, Nash-Betts revealed the trio’s familial connection.

“Both of my COUSINS are OSCAR NOMINATED ‼️‼️ Yes! We are blood-related! REAL cousins!” she captioned the post. “I’m so proud of my fam! @thedaniellebrooks @sterlingkbrown I’m rooting for you!”

While many fans were shocked by the news, others were working to connect the dots between the three actors.

Under the post, one user asked, “On yo mama side or yo daddy side?”

“Makes sense,” another user commented. “Niecy’s grandma is from St. Louis, and so is Sterling!!!”

While we may not know the exact details of Nash-Betts, Brown and Brooks’ shared family tree, it is clear that talent runs in the family. Most recently, Nash-Betts won her first Emmy award for her role in Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Now, as respective nominees for Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, Brown and Brooks may be joining their cousin in celebrating a personal first this awards season.

Brooks is nominated for her role as Sofia in the recent musical adaptation of “The Color Purple.” Having originally played the role in the 2015 Broadway revival, she reprised the character in 2023 alongside Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino, Corey Hawkins and fellow Oscar nominee Colman Domingo, who earned a Best Actor nod for “Rustin.”

Similarly, Brown’s first Oscar nomination is for his supporting role in “American Fiction,” starring Jeffrey Wright, Erika Alexander, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Issa Rae. Playing the lead character’s brother in the film, Brown’s nomination contributed to the film’s five Academy Award nominations.

