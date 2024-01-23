Niecy Nash-Betts reveals family ties to Oscar nominees Danielle Brooks and Sterling K. Brown

Beyond being Black actors in Hollywood, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sterling K. Brown and Danielle Brooks share another special bond.

Jan 23, 2024
Niecy Nash-Betts Danielle Brooks, Niecy Nash-Betts Sterling K. Brown, Niecy Nash-Betts Danielle Brooks cousins, Niecy Nash-Betts Sterling K. Brown cousins, Sterling K. Brown Oscar nomination, Danielle Brooks Oscar nomination theGrio.com
Niecy Nash-Betts reveals family ties to Oscar nominees Danielle Brooks and Sterling K. Brown. (Photos: Getty Images)

With all eyes on the recently released 2024 Oscar nominations, snubs and surprises, Niecy Nash-Betts is celebrating her family’s nominations this award season. 

In light of the nomination announcements for the upcoming 96th Academy Awards, Nash-Betts took to Instagram to celebrate two nominees in particular: Sterling K. Brown and Danielle Brooks. Sharing a photo of the three actors posing together, Nash-Betts revealed the trio’s familial connection. 

“Both of my COUSINS are OSCAR NOMINATED ‼️‼️ Yes! We are blood-related! REAL cousins!” she captioned the post. “I’m so proud of my fam! @thedaniellebrooks @sterlingkbrown I’m rooting for you!” 

While many fans were shocked by the news, others were working to connect the dots between the three actors. 

Under the post, one user asked, “On yo mama side or yo daddy side?” 

“Makes sense,” another user commented. “Niecy’s grandma is from St. Louis, and so is Sterling!!!” 

While we may not know the exact details of Nash-Betts, Brown and Brooks’ shared family tree, it is clear that talent runs in the family. Most recently, Nash-Betts won her first Emmy award for her role in Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Now, as respective nominees for Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, Brown and Brooks may be joining their cousin in celebrating a personal first this awards season. 

Recommended Stories

Entertainment

Black actors make history with Oscar nominations

Niecy Nash-Betts Danielle Brooks, Niecy Nash-Betts Sterling K. Brown, Niecy Nash-Betts Danielle Brooks cousins, Niecy Nash-Betts Sterling K. Brown cousins, Sterling K. Brown Oscar nomination, Danielle Brooks Oscar nomination theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Niecy Nash-Betts reveals family ties to Oscar nominees Danielle Brooks and Sterling K. Brown

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Entertainment

Complete list of 2024 Oscar nominees

Entertainment

Niecy Nash-Betts on thanking herself in Emmys acceptance speech: ‘I’m the only one who knows how many nights I cried’

Featured

Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks on ‘The Color Purple’ 

2023 American Black Film Festival - "The Color Purple" Screening
Entertainment

Danielle Brooks on ‘The Color Purple,’ reprising Sofia: ‘I hope that everyone can see themselves in this movie’

Nash and Betts - theGrio
Featured

Niecy Nash rejected sexual identity labels, told her daughter she’s ‘Jess-sexual’

Entertainment

Sterling K. Brown on ‘Survivorship Today’ series highlighting cancer survivors: ‘The only time we have is now’

Brooks is nominated for her role as Sofia in the recent musical adaptation of “The Color Purple.” Having originally played the role in the 2015 Broadway revival, she reprised the character in 2023 alongside Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino, Corey Hawkins and fellow Oscar nominee Colman Domingo, who earned a Best Actor nod for “Rustin.” 

Similarly, Brown’s first Oscar nomination is for his supporting role in “American Fiction,” starring Jeffrey Wright, Erika Alexander, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Issa Rae. Playing the lead character’s brother in the film, Brown’s nomination contributed to the film’s five Academy Award nominations. 

Explore theGrio’s coverage of the 2024 Oscar nominations here. 

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE