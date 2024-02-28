Essence to honor Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Kathryn Busby at the 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Awards

The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards returns for another year, celebrating the cinematic achievements of trailblazing Black women in entertainment.

The 17th annual celebration spotlights Black women’s accomplishments and recognizes their commitment to using their talents to amplify Black narratives and underrepresented stories across the big and little screens.

“As we have for nearly two decades, we will illuminate Black Women in Hollywood that define the entertainment culture the world savors, pursue and attain equity that the establishment tries to withhold, and commemorate the achievements they have attained that continually un-stick floors, un-break ladders, and un-glass ceilings,” Caroline Wanga, Essence Ventures president and CEO, said in a statement.

Academy Award nominee Danielle Brooks, known for her powerful performances in “Orange Is the New Black” and “The Color Purple,” will be honored for her outstanding on-screen performances. Alongside Brooks, “The Color Purple” actress Halle Bailey, the six-time Grammy Award-nominated vocalist who also gained fame for her role in “The Little Mermaid,” will be recognized for her film achievements.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, screenwriter and showrunner of The CW’s “All American,” “All American: Homecoming” and NBC’s “Found,” will be recognized for her distinguished contributions to TV. The celebratory occasion will also spotlight Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz.

Recommended Stories

“As we sit in the current moment, Essence will maintain its steadfast commitment to uplift those that continue to offer their craft and skill as a lifeline of optimism and hope,” Wanga maintained. “So adjacent to the ongoing work to democratize wealth, we stand unapologetic about celebrating the Black women within the industry that are the purveyors of the cinematic nutrients that nourish our spirits and souls.”

“Power Book II: Ghost” star and rap music icon Method Man is set to host the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards event on Thursday, March 7, in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air on the Oprah Winfrey Network and can be streamed on Max/Discovery+ at a later date that has yet to be announced.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.