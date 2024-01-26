Megan Thee Stallion takes a swing at her haters in her new single ‘Hiss,’ and she doesn’t miss

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

Megan Thee Stallion is fed up.

The 28-year-old rapper from Houston has had enough of all the gossip blogs, podcasters, fellow rappers and everyone in between having her name in their mouths.

So if you are wondering why Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Cardi B, Pardison Fontaine (or Pardi for short) have been trending on your various social media timelines since late last night, I can help you out.

Megan released her latest single “Hiss” at midnight, and in it, she lets the chopper spray.

On the track, Megan takes shots at her ex-boyfriend Pardi, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and anyone who had something negative to say about her before, during, and after Tory Lanez’s trial, conviction, and subsequent sentencing for shooting her in both feet.

No one was spared, and every line was razor-sharp, and while Megan did name specifically name names, as she told “The Breakfast Club” on Friday morning, “a hit dog gon’ holler” and “whoever feel it feel it.”

She was apparently right because one person, in particular, seemed to take Megan’s diss very personally, and she spent most of the night after the song dropped attempting to clap back at Megan. That person was Nicki Minaj.

Megan raps “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan; they be mad at Megan’s law,” which refers to the legal requirement that convicted sex offenders register with local law enforcement wherever they live so that the public can be made aware of their presence.

The line is an obvious barb (pun intended) directed at Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of the attempted rape of a 16-year-old (he was also 16 at the time) in 1995. In 2022, Petty found himself in trouble after failing to register as a sex offender when he moved with Minaj to California in 2019.

Megan’s line struck a nerve with Minaj, who got on Instagram Live an hour after Megan’s release to offer her own diss against the younger rapper she has been in a one-sided beef with over the last few years.

It’s hard to pinpoint where the alleged beef between Nicki and Megan started because thus far, the beef has seemed very convoluted and one-sided, led mostly by the “Pink Friday” rapper and her extremely protective fanbase.

It seems to have started around the time Megan was featured on “WAP” with Cardi B, who has an open feud with Nicki, but it seems to go a little deeper than that.

Nicki seems to find new and creative ways to beef with a lot of the younger, up-and-coming women in rap, and it all seems to be rooted in a place of insecurity on the veteran rapper’s part.

For a long time, Nicki was holding down popular, mainstream rap with no apparent competition. She was the only one really in the space, so it’s understandable that she may have felt a type of way when newcomers started to enter the space. But feeling a type of way and lashing out at people who haven’t done anything to you are two different things, and Nicki seems to have decided to go the route of tearing down the new girlies.

It has not worked in her favor.

Recommended Stories

Last night, Minaj played a diss track of her own for her fans, and as some have said on Twitter it was the equivalent of a Dr. Seuss book set to music.

“Bad bitch/She like six foot/I call her Big Foot/The bitch fell off/I said get up on your good foot” is the most memorable line for Nicki’s diss, and honestly, it’s more than a little disappointing.

If the best you can come up with is bashing her for being tall and making fun of her for getting shot, that doesn’t say a lot about your abilities as a self-proclaimed elder stateswoman and “queen” of rap.

Nicki also made fun of Megan’s Southern accent and her rap cadence while making reference to the fact that Megan has won three Grammys and saying Megan can’t rap on beat.

To date, Nicki Minaj has not won a single Grammy.

Nicki’s fanbase, known for its viciousness, has been at it since Megan’s single dropped, and Nicki has been encouraging the vitriol by mass-liking any and every tweet making a negative reference to Megan.

Then this afternoon, Nicki put out a tweet in which she claimed to not support bullying. In the same tweet, she highlighted how she has kept an eye and a running list of all Megan’s accomplishments — accomplishments she attempted to downplay.

All of this coming from a woman who is 13 years older than Megan and claims to see herself as better than Megan.

If it were me, I wouldn’t feel the need to do all of this, but that’s just me.

Nicki has been dropping subs against Megan for a while now. Megan hit back with a few lines in a song and now we are here. Someone is pressed, and I don’t think it’s the person who released “Hiss” last night.

Megan won this round and it shows.



Monique Judge is a storyteller, content creator and writer living in Los Angeles. She is a word nerd who is a fan of the Oxford comma, spends way too much time on Twitter, and has more graphic t-shirts than you. Follow her on Twitter @thejournalista or check her out at moniquejudge.com.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.