TheGrio earns multiple NAACP Image Awards nominations

The NAACP Image Awards are officially on the way, and theGrio has earned multiple nominations. The 55th annual ceremony returns this March, continuing a “tradition of excellence, uplifting values that inspire equality, justice, and progressive change, and highlighting artists committed to that purpose.”

Marc Lamont Hill for theGrio

TheGrio’s various television programs and podcasts appeared on the nominations list. “TheGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” earned a nod for Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special), “Being Black: The 80’s with Touré” received a nomination for Outstanding Arts and Entertainment (Podcast) and “theGrio – Did You Know?” was recognized for Outstanding Short Form Series (Reality/Nonfiction).

Geraldine Moriba, senior vice president and chief content officer at theGrio, shared in a statement, “The past year has been the winningest period in the history of theGrio. It is humbling to receive recognition for the essential information and quality journalism we share with our audience daily, especially when it comes from the prestigious NAACP Image Awards.”

TheGrio’s Eboni K. Williams and Michael Harriot also earned nominations on Thursday. Williams nabbed a nomination for her podcast, “Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams.” At the same time, Harriot earned a literary nomination for his book, “Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America.”

As theGrio previously reported, the nominations also featured some of the biggest names in Black Hollywood, with Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey and Victoria Monét garnering multiple nods in various categories. The 55th NAACP Image Awards will air on March 16, 2024, on BET and CBS. Head to the official NAACP site for the full list of nominations.

