Snoop Dogg reveals what his grandchildren call him

In his time, rapper Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Broadus, has gone by many names. He’s been known as Snoop Doggy Dogg, Snoop Lion, and, among others, The Dogfather.

These days, the father of four and grandfather of 12 goes by yet another name: “Papa Snoop.”

During a recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the 54-year-old opened up about his upcoming hosting gig for the Summer Olympics in Paris, vacationing with his family, life as a granddad, and how he got his latest moniker.

“I was trying to imagine Snoop as a granddad,” Hudson said before Snoop explained he has 12 grandchildren ranging in ages and sizes.

“I love them all the same way,” he noted.

As for where his latest name came from, Hudson asked, “What do your grandkids call you?” Snoop explained that his oldest grandson, Zion, 9, was the first one to name him.

“He used to call me Papa Noop because he couldn’t say Snoop, so he started calling me Papa Noop,” Snoop said.

He continued, “Then, as time went by, he learned how to say Snoop, so now I’m Papa Snoop.”

Papa Snoop returns the favor and has nicknames of his own for his grandchildren. While looking at a picture of four of them with Hudson, he rattled off names such as Chew-chew, Ceecee, Symphony, and Zayah.

During the appearance, Snoop told Hudson he and his family had just celebrated the holidays with a “beautiful” vacation together in Bora Bora. After taking his first vacation in over 30 years in 2022 to the same destination, they made a return to the tropical island.

Recommended Stories

“I was so focused on the task at hand,” Snoop told Hudson of why it took him 30 years before he took some time off for himself.

He continued, “I had a job, and my job was to entertain and to make people feel good, and I loved it. I never thought about me. I always thought about ‘you.’ So for one point in my life, I was like, let me just take some me time and see what it feels like to take a vacation.”

“You deserve that because you blessed us all,” Hudson said.

Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, share sons Corde, 29, and Cordell, 26, as well as his daughter Cori, 24. He is also father to another son, Julian, 25, from a different relationship.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.