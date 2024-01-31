Victoria Monét and Black Music Action Coalition launch grant

Victoria Monét and the Black Music Action Coalition have come together to launch a brand new grant to help up-and-coming artists in the industry.

The Music Maker Grant will award a Black emerging artist in the industry $5,000 “to aid in economic empowerment, as well as offer a roster of mentorship opportunities and direct career advice from Monét herself,” per the press release. BMAC and Monét will officially announce the grant at the coalition’s Grammy Week Music Maker Dinner on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles. Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will host.

Victoria Monét and the Black Music Action Coalition are establishing a grant for emerging artists. Above, she attends a Dec. 13 event at the Grammy Museum. (Photo: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for the Recording Academy)

Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, co-founder, president and CEO of BMAC, shared in a statement, “We are honored to partner with Victoria Monét to uplift a young and deserving Black artist and help further their dreams within the music industry. Her story is one of resilience and perseverance and it is in that spirit we will continue to pay it forward.”

“Supporting the next generation of women is crucial as we work towards furthering equality across the board in the music industry,” added BMAC co-founder Caron Veazey. “Partnering with an iconic artist and role model like Victoria Monét through the Music Maker Grant will help us to impact a future star by setting them up on a path to success. We are looking forward to receiving the submissions and uncovering a deserving artist!”

As theGrio previously reported, Monét had quite the year in 2023 following the release of her highly anticipated debut full-length album, “Jaguar II.” The “On My Mama” singer comes up just behind SZA with seven Grammy nominations, including for album of the year and best new artist.

According to the press release, the BMAC’s goal is to “uphold and actualize the mission of Black Lives Matter in the music industry and reach racial justice not just across labels, publishers, agencies, distributors, and DSPs but throughout society at large.”

For more on the coalition, head to the official site here.

