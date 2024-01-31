Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the Top 3 songs that represent Black joy?
These songs showcase the essence of all things Black and beautiful.
Like the rest of the year, Black History Month is a good time to showcase the beautiful and joyous parts of our culture. Some of the best expressions of that come through our music. Listen in as hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Ahmeer Holt discuss the Top 3 songs that represent Black joy.
