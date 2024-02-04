Watch: Grio Top 3 | What are the Top 3 Black biopic films?

Who doesn’t love a good biopic? Over the years there have been phenomenal movies made that give us an in depth look at Black icons throughout history. From “42” starring the late great Chadwick Boseman to “What’s Love Got to Do With It” starring Angela Bassett. Listen in as hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Jahliel Thurman break down the Top 3 Black biopic films.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.