Braxton sisters returning to reality TV with new series ‘The Braxtons’

The Braxton sisters, and their mother, are returning to WE tv with a new reality series, “The Braxtons,” following their four-year absence from reality TV.

(Left to right) Tamar Braxton, Towanda Braxton, Traci Braxton (who died in March 2022), Trina Braxton, and matriarch Evelyn Braxton are seen as WE tv celebrates the premiere of “Braxton Family Values” at Doheny Room on April 2, 2019, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv )

“Thank you all for sharing our lives,” Evelyn Braxton, their mother, said in a statement, Variety reports. “I hope that through each one of our experiences, you’ll grow with us. Inspiring you in your endeavors and teaching you the importance of family, love, and experiencing life. Remember, we’re not perfect, we’re only human. Look at God.”

The announcement of the new show comes nearly two years after the passing of Traci Braxton following her battle with esophageal cancer.

During a 2024 press tour, WE tv announced “The Braxtons” will follow Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Evelyn as they “share new love, success, heartbreak, ongoing family dynamics and so much more.” WE tv also stated that viewers will see storylines starting with the Braxtons going through the pandemic and navigating the effects of their sister’s death in 2022.

The episodes are expected to be an hour long and explore the family’s life challenges, such as learning to “balance relationships, motherhood, careers, family and, most importantly, their sisterhood.”

“This season will feature Toni launching her Las Vegas residency, ‘Love and Laughter,’ with Cedric the Entertainer at the Cosmopolitan,” WE tv announced. “Towanda is balancing business and motherhood as she raises two teenagers, all while playing a major role in the life of her nephew, Kevin, who is navigating life without his mother, Traci. Trina is balancing her businesses and being a mother to her two sons, navigating adulthood. And Tamar is expanding her music and media empire, balancing motherhood, and navigating how to juggle it all.”

In 2011, audiences were initially introduced to the Braxton family dynamic in their original reality TV series, “Braxton Family Values.” The show lasted for seven seasons and featured the spinoff show, “Tamar & Vince,” which chronicled Tamar Braxton building her solo career alongside her former husband, Vince Herbert, until the show’s final air date in 2017.

WE tv has yet to announce an official premiere date of the “The Braxtons.” Additionally, Toni Braxton, Tamar Braxton, Trina Braxton, Towanda Braxton and Evelyn Braxton are also executive producers of the new reality series.



