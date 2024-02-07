Death of baby reportedly decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital ruled a homicide

The Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office in Georgia reportedly has ruled the death of a baby decapitated during birth in 2023 a homicide.

According to Channel 2 Action News, Jessica Ross, 20, and her family filed a medical negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against the doctor who delivered her baby, Tracey St. Julian, her OBGYN practice, the nurses and doctors involved in the birth and the hospital following the events of July 9.

TheGrio previously reported that Ross went into labor with her son, Treveon Isaiah Taylor Jr., at Prime Healthcare Services Inc. — operating as Southern Regional Medical Center – after her water broke at 10 a.m.

Jessica Ross, 20, (above) and her partner filed a lawsuit against Southern Regional Medical Center and several others after the couple said their baby was decapitated during childbirth in July 2023. The Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office has now ruled the death a homicide. (Photo Credit: Screenshot/YouTube.com/Fox 5 Atlanta)

Ross was delivering the baby vaginally around 8:40 p.m. when he stopped descending due to shoulder dystocia. St. Julian allegedly tried various techniques for a vaginal birth, including providing traction to the baby’s head.

According to Channel 2, the family’s lawsuit alleges the baby became stuck about 10 hours into Ross’ labor, leading to St. Julian’s decision to perform an emergency cesarean section where she “pulled on the baby’s head and neck so hard and manipulated them so hard, that the bones in the baby’s skull, head and neck were broken.”

The medical examiner’s report said “fracture-dislocation” of his upper cervical spine and spinal cord resulted in the baby’s death.

TheGrio reported that Ross and the father of her child reportedly did not know about the decapitation until four days later. Medical staff allegedly failed to immediately inform them about what happened, instead prohibiting them from holding the baby and presenting him firmly wrapped in a blanket with the head raised to conceal the decapitation.

The parents alleged in the lawsuit that staff members told them an autopsy wasn’t necessary, instead pressuring them into cremation.

While it’s unclear whether prosecutors will file charges, Clayton County Police Department officials confirmed they have completed their investigation and handed it to the district attorney’s office, according to Channel 2.

Southern Regional Medical Center officials issued a statement about the “unfortunate infant death,” saying it happened “in utero prior to the delivery and decapitation.”

The statement added that St. Julian is not “and never has been” an employee of the hospital, Channel 2 reported.

