Carol’s Daughter celebrates 4 years of Black Maternal Health initiative Love Delivered

Carol’s Daughter is celebrating four years of its groundbreaking Black Maternal Health initiative.

As Black Maternal Health Week ends, the hair care brand is shining light on Love Delivered, an initiative dedicated to improving Black maternal health, according to a press release.

“Love Delivered is a testament to our unwavering belief that every Black birthing person deserves access to compassionate, equitable support before, during, and after birth,” Carol’s Daughter Founder Lisa Price said in a statement. “I’m humbled by the impact we’ve made and the lives we’ve touched over the years. As we enter year four, we’ll continue to advocate for Black birthing people, ensuring they feel seen, heard and valued.”

(Photo Credit: Carol’s Daughter)

As part of its ongoing efforts, Love Delivered is expanding access to doula care with a new round of grants.

In partnership with CVS, Carol’s Daughter will support the Mama Glow Foundation in its mission to improve the experience of maternal health for birthing people by providing an additional $32,000 to support doula services for Black families in need who reside in major cities such as New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Washington, D.C.

Love Delivered is also collaborating with supermodel Chanel Iman, who will share her maternal health journey on social media and play a crucial role in promoting the program.

Iman hopes to encourage others to take action, support Black women giving birth when they most need it, and drive significant change in maternal health care by creating a community of shared experiences.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, America has the highest maternal mortality rate among high-income countries worldwide, and the situation is getting worse. Black women are more than twice as likely as white women to experience severe pregnancy-related complications and nearly three times more likely to die.

Since its inception, Love Delivered has connected with almost half a million people through webinars, educational programs, doula support grants, and events in collaboration with the Mama Glow Foundation.

Through the foundation, the program has supported more than 120 births, and through digital advocacy, it has touched over five billion people.

“Our partnership with Carol’s Daughter has been deeply impactful and one that is innovative and rooted in service of community,” Mama Glow founder Latham Thomas said. “Through our culture-shifting awareness campaigns, content and national doula service delivery program through the Mama Glow Foundation, we have been able to influence how care is delivered and how other organizations are modeling their programs. The Love Delivered partnership provides hope for a brighter future.”