Mariah Carey announces show dates for 2024 Las Vegas residency

Mariah Carey announced her third Las Vegas residency to celebrate the anniversary of “The Emancipation of Mimi.”

Mariah Carey performs during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

She posted the news on Tuesday by sharing the official poster, which included cover art displaying Carey’s signature pose from the 10th studio album, “The Emancipation of Mimi.”

The singer will perform live for eight shows between April 12 and 27. Her performances will feature her most popular hits from the album and other fan-favorite songs throughout her extensive catalog. The celebratory event is set to take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Feb 10. at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster’s website. Members of Citi Card, Live Nation, SiriusXM and other loyalty reward programs can grab presale tickets beginning Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. through Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. PT.

The “Emancipation of Mimi” was released in 2005 and became one of Carey’s best-selling albums. “We Belong Together,” “Fly Like A Bird,” “Get Your Number” and others became fan-favorites from the album. The project sold six million copies in the U.S. and earned Carey 10 Grammy nominations between 2006 and 2007, according to Billboard.

For its 15th anniversary in 2020, Carey reflected on the album’s impact on fans and how it was a full-circle moment for her musical journey when it was initially released.

“I look at it as a very important time in my career, a very significant time for me as an artist,” Carey told Billboard. “It was a sense of feeling triumphant when it was as successful as it was. I know a lot of people were introduced to me from that album, as well. So I would just love for people to take away the music from that album. I hope that it makes people feel good. That’s the goal.”

Now ahead of its nearly 20th anniversary, Carey is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans.

Carey recently wrapped up her 2023 holiday tour, “Merry Christmas One and All!,” where she traveled across different cities to perform her holiday hits from November to December. The timeless classics “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” were on her 90-minute setlist. Surprise guests, including Busta Rhymes, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande and others, joined the artist on stage throughout her tour for special performances.

