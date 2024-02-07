Usher announces post-Super Bowl North American tour, ‘Past Present Future’

The R&B-pop icon will embark on his 24-city tour beginning Aug. 20 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Feb 7, 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After two years of his popular Las Vegas residency at Park MGM, releasing his first solo album in eight years, and headlining the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, Usher will embark on a North American tour.

The R&B-pop icon will embark on his 24-city “Past Present Future” tour beginning Aug. 20 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. It will hit many major cities in North America before concluding in Chicago at United Center on Oct. 29.

The tour will also hit Baltimore; Boston; Philadelphia; Toronto; Brooklyn, N.Y.; Detroit; Denver; Los Angeles; Oakland, Calif.; Dallas; Austin, Texas; Miami; Atlanta; Charlotte, N.C. and St. Louis.

Usher, theGrio.com
Usher sings during a rehearsal to honor the late Kobe Bryant prior to an NBA game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP, File)

According to a press release, general ticket sales will begin Monday at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. A Citi and Verizon presale begins Wednesday. No openers have been announced.

Usher will take on the Super Bowl on Sunday at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. He has performed there once before — as a guest appearance with Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am in 2011.

“I got a chance to see a bit of what it felt like,” Usher told The Associated Press in a recent interview. In his first Super Bowl performance, he descended from the stadium ceiling to perform “OMG” in Arlington, Texas.

Recommended Stories

MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event
Music

Lil Jon plans to release a guided meditation album as his next musical project

Music

Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def Recordings signs multi-year deal with Create Music Group

Mariah Carey, The Grio Awards, thegrio.com
Music

Mariah Carey announces show dates for 2024 Las Vegas residency

Quinta Brunson Apple store, did Quinta Brunson work at the Apple store? what did Quinta Brunson do before she was famous?, What show did Quinta Brunson create?, Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary, Abbott Elementary season 3, Quinta Brunson Genius bar, Quinta Brunson “Live with Kelly and Mark theGrio.com
Lifestyle

From Apple Genius to ‘Abbott Elementary’: How Quinta Brunson flexes her tech skills on set

Music

Awards ceremony honors the greatness of Black music and musicians

Usher, theGrio.com
Entertainment

Usher announces post-Super Bowl North American tour, ‘Past Present Future’

Mariah Carey, Don Cheadle, Misty Copeland, Dr. Kizzmekia S Corbett-Helaire, Tamron Hall, Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Eddie Murphy, Al Sharpton and Denzel Washington, TheGrio Awards, TheGrio Awards 2023, theGrio.com
TheGrio Awards

Eddie Murphy reflects on decades-long career during his speech at theGrio Awards 2023

Video

Watch: Grio Top 3 | What are the Top 3 elements missing in today’s dating culture?

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE