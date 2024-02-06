Usher strips down for Skims ahead of his Super Bowl debut

The R&B singer opens up about intimacy and his upcoming romantic album in the campaign.

Feb 6, 2024
Usher attends Usher's New Look presents "2023 Disruptivator Summit: Be Your Own Superhero" on July 19, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ABA)

Skims Mens is getting ready for a major restock with help from Usher. 

In Skims’ latest campaign, the R&B singer strips down to just his undies and mulls over his upcoming album, “Coming Home,” while tossing around his latest motif, a juicy ripe peach.

“My name is U-S-H-E-R. Some call me Usher,” the singer, 45, explained as the campaign’s video opens with a shot of him removing a white T-shirt, revealing chiseled abs. 

“What I do is entertain,” he continues, tossing a peach. “The thing I like most about performing is the element of intimacy between me and an audience. The live experience.”   

After describing his upcoming album and noting he felt “good” in his Skims cotton briefs, he declared, “Everybody is wearing Skims.” 

This campaign arrives amid a busy and exciting time for the “Boyfriend” singer. After performing 100 shows during his sold-out and twice-extended Las Vegas residency, Usher will return to Sin City this Sunday to headline the Super Bowl’s halftime show. He’s also dropping an exclusive merchandise collab with the NFL on Thursday. 

“Coming Home,” which he explains is a love story in the Skims spot, will be released on Super Bowl Sunday, just in time for Valentine’s Day playlists. 

The campaign also features shots of the R&B legend dripping in jewels from Jacquie Aiche as he poses in multiple pairs of Skims boxers, including the Skims Stretch 5” Boxer in Midnight and the Skims Cotton 5” Boxer in Military. 

According to People magazine, Usher described the campaign as a “full-circle” moment in a release. 

He added, “Kim’s been a longtime friend of mine who’s always been so supportive of my work, so the opportunity to collaborate together on a campaign that supports both of our highly anticipated launches made total sense.”

Usher intends to release an exclusive, digital download version of his new album featuring an alternative cover and a bonus track titled “Naked” on Feb. 9 on Skims.com for one week only.

He noted in the release, “Skims is about embracing who you are, inside and out, and feeling empowered to express yourself authentically.” 

While you can officially shop the restock beginning Feb. 12, a preview is available at skims.com now.

