First Black ‘Peanuts’ character gets his own special, ‘Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin’

Apple TV+ released the official trailer of “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin,” and the beloved Black cartoon character is the center of attention in this “Peanuts” special.

Franklin Armstrong appears in the cover photo for the new “Peanuts” special, “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin,” premiering on Apple TV+ on Friday, Feb.16. (Photo courtesy of AppleTV+)

The story follows Franklin Armstrong as he moves to a new town and struggles to fit in. In the trailer, Franklin sparks conversations with other children, only to be ignored throughout each attempt. Franklin soon learns about a neighborhood Soap Box Derby race, and figures that winning the competition would help secure new friendships.

While trying to make new friends, the trailer also shows where Charlie Brown and Franklin first meet and the moments leading up to the race as the duo become partners and try to win the competition together.

Viewers were initially introduced to Franklin’s character nearly 56 years ago, and until now, little was known about his family origin or backstory.

Franklin joining the “Peanuts” cast occurred after retired teacher Harriet Glickman pushed “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz and other comic artists to integrate their work and include Black characters after the assassination of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

In recent years, viewers have criticized the treatment of Franklin’s character in the cartoon. In the show’s holiday special, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” there was a dinner scene where Franklin sat alone, in a beach chair, at a dinner table on the opposite side of his white friends who sat in wooden chairs. Viewers pointed out the separation and called out the distinct differences on social media.

The voice behind Franklin in that 1973 Thanksgiving special, Robin Reed, spoke with MSNBC about the controversy.

“It’s so very easy to get offended or upset,” Reed said in an interview. “But we have to remember that at that time, that actually represented progress.”

That scene is revisited in the latest special and is seen in the trailer where the “Peanuts” group of friends invite Franklin to sit and eat with them. Fans have since approved of the creators rectifying the controversy and acknowledge the change as a win for Black History Month.

Franklin finally gets a proper seat at the table 56 years later. This is how you take steps to right wrongs. 🥹🫶🏽 — Pariah Carry (@gotdamnocles) February 2, 2024

Emmy Award winner Raymond S. Persi directs while Robb Armstrong and Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano, co-write the special from an original story by Armstrong and Scott Montgomery. Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson executive produce the animation.

“Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin” premieres on Apple TV+ on Feb.16.

