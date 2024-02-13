Serena Williams celebrates her postpartum body as being ‘well worth it’

Serena Williams is loving her “mom bod.” This week, Williams modeled her postpartum body in an Instagram post. Rocking a white bikini as she held her 5-month-old daughter, Adira, while onboard a yacht, the mother of two took a moment to celebrate herself in the post’s caption.

“Right now, I love that my body is not picture perfect. I love that I smell like milk – that milk sustains @adiraohanian,” she wrote. “I love getting to know a new version of my body. It is a change, but it’s a change that has been well worth it.”

In August, Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, introduced social media to their second child. In addition to sharing a heartwarming TikTok video, Ohanian penned an announcement on Instagram.

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” Ohanian’s Instagram caption read. “I’m grateful to report our house is [teeming] with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT [greatest mother of all time].”

In addition to Adira, Williams and Ohanian share a 6-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia. After experiencing life-threatening birthing complications with her first child, Williams has transparently shared her journey through motherhood on social media. From sharing tips about staying active during pregnancy to how she balances childcare and exercise, the tennis star has become an advocate for maternal health and wellness.

Like any woman who has given birth, Williams has dealt with the ebbs and flows of her changing body. In fact, the star recently shared a relatable post of her struggling to put on a Valentino denim skirt she thought she would be able to fit without her baby bump. Though Williams still couldn’t fit the skirt months after having her second child, the tennis star emphasized grace as the ultimate goal.

“Loving yourself is essential. I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life,” she reminded users. “So start [loving yourself] this week, knowing that you are loved, and that starts with you.”

