Lionel Richie, Diana Ross to headline Fool in Love Festival 

Lionel Richie and Diana Ross are coming to a stage near you.

The “All Night Long” singer, 74, and the former Supremes lead vocalist, 79, will headline the inaugural Fool in Love Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California, this summer.

Chaka Khan, Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight, the Isley Brothers, Al Green, Santana, Charlie Wilson, Kool and the Gang, Dionne Warwick, Nile Rodgers & Chic, the O’Jays, the Stylistics, the Chi-Lites, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Zapp, Rose Royce, Morris Day & the Time, and more R&B and soul artists are scheduled to join Richie and Ross, the festival announced on Wednesday.

Diana Ross and others will be part of the new Fool in Love Festival this summer in California. Above, she performs in June 2022 during the Platinum Party at the Palace in London. (Photo by Henry Nicholls – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Ross most recently performed on stage at Beyonce’s L.A. stop on the Renaissance World Tour in September. In a surprise appearance, she sang “Happy Birthday” to Bey as she smiled from ear to ear, according to People. The Motown singer, who will be embarking on her Legacy 2024 Tour this month, also recently performed at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, where she poked fun at the audience.

“You know I’m 79 years old, right? This is audience participation — not TV where you watch the screen,” she reportedly told the crowd in June.

Richie, meanwhile, has been headlining shows of his own. The singer-songwriter wrapped up a three-night concert series, Lionel Richie and Friends Dancing on the Sand, in the Bahamas in December. The former Commodores lead opened his show with his 1983 hit “Hello,” and closed out with a rocking performance of “All Night Long,” according to People.

Richie previously has said that he’s waited more than three decades to “get Ms. Diana Ross to show up on this stage right here” with him and perform their 1981 duet, “Endless Love.” With the Fool in Love Festival, that wait may come to an end.

The Fool in Love Festival will take place on Aug. 31, according to the official website. General admission tickets start at $275, while VIP tickets begin at $695. Fans can sign up now for the presale, which begins on Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. PST.

