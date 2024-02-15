‘Survival of the Thickest’ earns season 2 renewal from Netflix

The Netflix comedy show “Survival of Thickest” is returning for a second season.

(Left to right) Michelle Buteau as Mavis and Tone Bell as Khalil share a scene in season 1 of “Survival of the Thickest.” (Photo by Vanessa Clifton/Netflix)

Michelle Buteau, the show’s co-creator and star, made the announcement Tuesday morning on the “Today” show.

“It’s all about creating a good product, listening to yourself and helping Black and brown voices to be uplifted,” Buteau said in her interview.

Based on a collection of essays from Buteau, “Survival of the Thickest” follows the actress’ main character, Mavis Beaumont, as she navigates her newly single world as a Black, plus-size stylist trying to make ends meet. With the support of her friends and family, she experiences career milestones and welcomes new love interests.

Buteau stars alongside Tasha Smith, Tone Bell, Garcelle Beauvais and Taylor Sele.

Recommended Stories

Despite the show’s first season releasing during Hollywood’s strikes in 2023, “Survival of the Thickest” earned seven NAACP Image Award nominations, for outstanding comedy series; outstanding actor, actress, directing and writing in a comedy series; outstanding breakthrough creative (television), and outstanding guest performance in a comedy or drama series.

In addition to the renewal announcement, the actress and comedian also shared that she is working on a second stand-up comedy special with Netflix, which she will begin taping this summer in New York.

Buteau previously partnered with the streaming platform in 2020 for her hour-long comedy special, “Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia.” She was also the host and voice behind the Netflix game show “The Circle.” Other projects that she has appeared in include “Tales of the City,” the film “Always Be My Maybe,” “First Wives Club” and others.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.