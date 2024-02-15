Usher to executive produce drama series inspired by his music 

Usher is headed to the small screen.

The “Confessions” singer, 45, is set to executive produce a drama series based on his music catalog. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, will develop the series along with executive producers Selwyn Seyfu Hinds and Katie Zucker of Mad Massive and Kenny Meiselas of KMei Productions.

“My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives,” Usher told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”

The series, set in Usher’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, will focus on “Black love and individuals looking to find a place to call home. The series will explore music, style, sex, romance and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart,” according to the official synopsis.

Usher attends Usher’s New Look presents “2023 Disruptivator Summit: Be Your Own Superhero” on July 19, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ABA)

Usher’s announcement comes on the heels of his critically acclaimed Super Bowl half-time show, new album and tour. The singer took to the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Feb. 11, to perform his set, which included his biggest hits and his most beloved songs from years past. The show opened up with Usher’s 2005 single, “Caught Up,” before the singer moved on to a medley of R&B hits including, “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Superstar,” and “Love in the Club.”

Usher’s Super Bowl performance was enhanced by his many guest stars, including Alicia Keys, will.i.am, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, Ludacris, H.E.R, and more. Keys joined him for a duet of “My Boo,” while Ludacris and Lil Jon were on hand for a performance of Usher’s No. 1 single “Yeah!” The “Burn” singer made sure to acknowledge both his hometown and his mother during his performance, saying “They said I wouldn’t make it. They said I wouldn’t be here today, but I am. Hey Mama, we made it.”

Two days before his Super Bowl performance, Usher released his new album, “Coming Home,” and announced his upcoming tour. The singer will embark on a multi-city tour, titled “Past Present Future,” beginning on Aug. 14. He’ll make stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Detroit, Atlanta, and Chicago.

