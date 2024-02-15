Will Smith to play war veteran in ‘Sugar Bandits’ film

The film is based on the book "Devils in Exile" by Chuck Hogan.

Feb 15, 2024
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Will Smith attends Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The next Will Smith role is here! The Academy Award winner will star as an Iraq war veteran in the upcoming film “Sugar Bandits.”

Described as a “high-octane action thriller,” the movie is based on the Chuck Hogan book “Devils in Exile,” Variety reported. According to the synopsis, the “thriller centers on an Iraq War veteran who teams up with a crew of fellow vets to target the drug trade in Boston.”

Hogan wrote the screenplay for the film as well, with Smith and Jon Mone producing through Westbrook Studios. AGC International and CAA Media Finance will handle the film’s worldwide distribution rights, per Variety.

This role is one of many for Smith since the fallout from his infamous Oscars slap. Since that evening, he has starred in Apple Films’ “Emancipation” from filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, and is set to star in two major sequels from some of his biggest projects.

“Bad Boys 4” is currently in the works, which will see Smith again reunite with Martin Lawrence for a third sequel in the series. Filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will once again direct the film after taking on 2020’s “Bad Boys For Life,” which was a box office smash.

Smith’s other upcoming project is an official sequel to “I Am Legend,” with Michael B. Jordan joining Smith in another zombie epic. Last year, Smith confirmed Jordan’s involvement, while also teasing that the script “just came in.”

