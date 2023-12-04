Will Smith shares update on ‘I Am Legend’ sequel, says Michael B. Jordan ‘is in’

The highly anticipated follow-up to the hit 2007 zombie film is in development.

Loading the player...

“I Am Legend” fans, Will Smith has an update for you! The beloved zombie epic film is getting the sequel treatment, and Smith discussed the highly anticipated second installment over the weekend.

Will Smith talked about the “I Am Legend” sequel over the weekend at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for the Red Sea International Film Festival)

The Oscar winner spent the weekend at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he discussed various upcoming projects, including the sequel to “I Am Legend,” Variety reported. He explained during one of the “In Conversation” festival events, “I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow. We’re really close, script just came in.”

According to Smith, the film will lean into the alternate ending of the 2007 movie in which Smith’s character, Dr. Robert Neville, survives.

“You have to be a real ‘I Am Legend’ buff to know this, but in the first, theatrical version, my character dies, but on the DVD there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived,” he explained. “We are going with the mythology of the DVD version. I can’t tell you anything more, but Michael B. Jordan is in.”

Smith also opened up about the power of film in general, saying, “Movies are about people trying to figure out how to be here without being miserable – how to be okay with life, how to not just survive but how to thrive into this potential existential tragedy that we have all been dropped into.”

He added, “How do we find love and joy in all that?”

As theGrio previously reported, the 2007 film was a success, grossing around $585.4 million worldwide. The first film’s screenwriter, Akiva Goldsman, will return to pen the sequel. “I Am Legend” is based on the 1954 Richard Matheson novel of the same name.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.