North West becomes one of the youngest artists to chart on Billboard Hot 100

North West is officially a charting artist. The 10-year-old appears on her father Kanye West’s latest album, “Vultures 1,” with Ty Dolla $ign, and now appears on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart.

North West and her mother, Kim Kardashian, are seen in France in July 2022 at the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture show, part of Paris Fashion Week. (Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage)

North, who is West and Kim Kardashian’s oldest child, appears on “Talking,” one of the 16 tracks on the album. According to Billboard, North now makes history as one of the youngest acts to ever appear on the chart.

In her viral verse, West’s daughter raps, “I love it here / We’re gonna take over another year / It’s your bestie Miss, Miss Westie. Don’t try to test me / It’s gonna get messy / Just, just bless me, bless me / It’s your bestie Miss, Miss Westie.” As Billboard points out, she even appeared at West’s listening party for the album in December, where she rapped along to her verse on stage.

Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to celebrate her daughter, posting a screenshot of a tweet from the account Chart Data that highlights North’s accomplishment. The reality TV star wrote on the post over the screenshot, “My baby!!!!”

“Vultures 1” has been a success for both West and $ign, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. According to Billboard, they sold 148,000 equivalent album units during the first week of tracking, with Usher’s new album, “Coming Home,” landing at No. 2 with 91,000 units. All 16 songs on the “Vultures 1” album entered the Hot 100.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.