SZA expresses gratitude after earning first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with ‘Kill Bill’

"Kill Bill" reached No. 1 after spending eight weeks at the No. 2 spot.

SZA has commented on the latest milestone in her career. On Wednesday, she posted about earning her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Kill Bill.”

Last week, “Kill Bill,” the fifth single from her sophomore album, “SOS,” peaked at the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 after spending eight weeks at No. 2. The song was an instant hit upon release, being on the chart’s top 10 for 17 out of 18 weeks.

The Top Dawg Entertainment songstress took to Twitter to express her feelings about the achievement, despite the song falling back to No. 2 this week, replaced by Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night.” She wrote, “took me over a week to process cause I dreamt of this my entire career,” and that it still doesn’t “feel real.”

SZA performs on stage during “Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra” on Sept. 24, 2022, in Accra, Ghana. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

SZA continued in her post, “I wanna say THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS. Every person, every fan base, every ear that listened and pushed for me. Can’t believe we have a number 1 record.”

“Kill Bill” not only reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 but last month, it set the record for the longest-running No. 1 song on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop chart by a female artist with 16 weeks. Before that, Mary J. Blige held the record when her smash 2006 single “Be Without You” was at the top spot for 15 weeks.

“Kill Bill” is SZA’s fourth top 10 single as the lead artist on the Billboard Hot 100. All four songs, including “Good Days,” “I Hate U,” and “Nobody Gets Me,” come from “SOS,” which is now certified double platinum.

SZA also has three top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 as a featured artist: “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat, “What Lovers Do” with Maroon 5, and “All the Stars” with Kendrick Lamar.

