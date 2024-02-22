‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ returns with newbies and drama

“Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” is coming back. The hit spin-off of Bravo’s “Summer House” series returns with a second season in March, reuniting viewers with last year’s cast as well as some newbies.

Cast members Alex Tyree, Amir Lancaster, Bria Fleming, Jasmine Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Nick Arrington, Noelle Hughley, Preston Mitchum, Shanice Henderson, and Summer Marie Thomas are shown in their press portrait. (Photo by Kareem Black/Bravo)

Like the main “Summer House” series, “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” follows a group of friends as they vacation together in a summer home. While the main series takes place in the Hamptons (and has featured a mostly white cast), “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” features an all-Black cast descending upon Martha’s Vineyard.

Fans of season one are in for a treat as most of the cast has returned. Nicholas “Nick” Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas and Alex Tyree are all coming back to the series.

Newbie Noelle Hughley seems to be shaking things up in the group, however. Described as an “Atlanta peach,” Hughley joins the group through Thomas, a friend of hers, and comes to the house single and ready to mingle. “I’m on vacation,” she says in the trailer. “I can do what I want. I ain’t tied down.”

Tensions seem to rise between the group during their vacation as well, as Mitchum points out in a confessional in the clip. “Some people need a grip on reality, and I’m talking about like, the girl who put Gorilla Glue in her hair type of grip.” Check out the trailer here.

TheGrio caught up with the “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” stars in Las Vegas last year at BravoCon, Bravo’s three-day fan event. Speaking to the fan response to their first season and the love they received at the convention, Lancaster told us, “I didn’t understand how invested people were in myself, Preston, and our show … it’s honestly really exciting to see that what we do matters and it has meaning to them.”

“Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” premieres with a supersized episode on Sunday, March 24, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

