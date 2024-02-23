Porsha Williams files for divorce from Simon Guobadia after 15 months

Porsha Williams has filed for divorce. The reality TV personality has officially filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia 15 months after saying, “I do,” per People Magazine.

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams attend the 2023 Pink Awards at Riverside EpiCenter on Feb. 25, 2023, in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

The news comes just weeks after Williams announced her return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for its upcoming 16th season after spending two years off of the show. According to People, the reason for the couple’s separation is an “ongoing matter” and is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past.” As the outlet reported, rumors about Guobadia have circulated online, including citizenship

As theGrio previously reported, the pairing was a whirlwind romance born from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Williams met her husband during her last season on the series before her hiatus, when his ex-wife, Falynn Guobadia, was also starring in the series and married to him at the time of filming.

While their engagement was announced in May 2021, they tied the knot in November 2022. Their relationship and her family’s reaction to it was captured on Williams’ spin-off series, “Porsha Family Matters,” which aired winter 2021-2022. Williams also appeared on the third season of the “Real Housewives” mash-up series, “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip,” where she also broke down some of the specifics of her relationship.

Williams’ return to “RHOA” has yet to have a premiere date, but fans can expect to get more information on her split when the show eventually returns to Bravo.

She shared in a statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, “I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family. I’m looking forward to being back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and showing the world my new world!”

