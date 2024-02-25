Famed Cuban diva Juana Bacallao, who ruled the island’s cabaret scene, dies at 98

“I will never retire. I will only stop once death has come for me,” Bacallao, who performed until recently, said in 2010

Feb 25, 2024

HAVANA (AP) — Juana Bacallao, a renowned Cuban singer and cabaret diva who still performed until recently, has died. She was 98.

Bacallao died Saturday after spending several days at a hospital in Havana, according to a statement from Cuba’s Ministry of Culture. Officials didn’t say why she was hospitalized.

Cuban singer-entertainer Juana Bacallao, or “Juana La Cubana”, performs at the “One-Eyed Cat” cafe in Havana, Cuba, May 22, 2010. (AP Photo/Javier Galeano, File)

Bacallao was known for her husky voice, risque personality and being unpredictable, clad in wigs and extravagant costumes. She performed at the famed Tropicana club in the 1940s and ’50s and sang alongside artists like Nat King Cole.

“I will never retire. I will only stop once death has come for me,” she said in a 2010 interview with The Associated Press.

Born Neri Amelia Martínez Salazar, she was sent to a Catholic boarding school after becoming orphaned at 6 years old.

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

A stained glass window showing a dark-skinned Jesus Christ is heading to a Memphis museum

News

Former NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of DUI, authorities in Washington state say

Entertainment

Famed Cuban diva Juana Bacallao, who ruled the island’s cabaret scene, dies at 98

Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, 2024 SAG Award, Red Carpet Stlye, Celebrity Style, Black Celebrity Style, Black Hollywood, Awards Season, 2024 Awards Season, Fashion, theGrio.com
Entertainment

Red Carpet Recap: High style at the 30th annual SAG Awards

Elections

‘The caucasity of him’: Trump slammed after likening himself to the plight of Black people

Hydeia Broadbent, HIV/AIDS, Faith and spirituality, HIV/AIDS activism, HIV/AIDS prevention, theGrio.com
Lifestyle

A Song for Hydeia

Sports

Cleats left behind after Jackie Robinson statue was stolen to be donated to Negro Leagues museum

Sports

Lewis Hamilton will stay focused on increasing diversity in F1 when he joins Ferrari next year

She was discovered as a teenager while singing as she cleaned homes and was given the moniker “Juana Bacallao,” becoming a sensation in Cuba’s cabaret scene.

Bacallao performed with stars, including singer and pianist Bola de Nieve, percussionist Chano Pozo and singer Benny Moré.

“I know what life is — both poverty and wealth,” Bacallao told the AP more than a decade ago. “This is my land. It is where I was born, and it is where I will die.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE