Justice Smith stars in ‘I Saw the TV Glow’ trailer

The upcoming film from A24 premiered at Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews.

Feb 29, 2024

The next Justice Smith project is here. “I Saw the TV Glow,” a horror-thriller from A24, officially has a trailer, inviting viewers into its trippy, mysterious landscape ahead of its May release date in the United States.


Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine in “I Saw the TV Glow.” (Photo credit: A24)

“I Saw the TV Glow” was a standout when it premiered at Sundance Film Festival last month, earning rave reviews upon its debut. In its review, Collider called the film “bold, unhinged, extremely unusual, and also kind of magnificent — a daring step forward for Schoenbrun as a filmmaker, and a film that will certainly divide audiences not sure what the hell to make of it.”

Smith is joined by Danielle Deadwyler, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman, Helena Howard and Fred Durst in the picture from filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun.

“Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own,” the official synopsis reads. “In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack.”

The trailer highlights the film’s unique perspective and daring visual style, as Owen’s world continues to unfurl. “What if I really was someone else, very far away on the other side of a television screen,” Smith as Owen asks at the end of the trailer.

“TV Glow” was one of two Sundance features starring Smith, who has become one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. The “Jurassic World” actor also stars in “The American Society of Magical Negroes,” which premiered on one of the first nights of the film festival.

“I Saw the TV Glow” premieres May 3, 2024, in theaters.

