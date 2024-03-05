Jamie Foxx returning to ‘Beat Shazam’ for season 7

Jamie Foxx is coming back to “Beat Shazam.” The actor will once again host the musical game show on Fox after taking last season off following his sudden hospitalization.

Last season, Nick Cannon took over as host of the series following Foxx’s temporary departure. Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx, who serves as the show’s co-host DJ, also returns after leaving last season. Kelly Osbourne replaced Corinne while she took time off.

Jamie Foxx is returning to “Beat Shazam” after a health scare. Above, the actor attends the “Creed III” European premiere in February 2023 at Cineworld Leicester Square in London. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

“Beat Shazam,” created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble, features contestants who try to identify various songs, eventually taking on the popular app Shazam as they play for the chance to win $1 million. Since premiering in 2017, the show has given away more than $10 million, per Variety.

Allison Wallach, Fox Entertainment’s head of unscripted programming, said in a statement obtained by Variety, “Jamie and Corinne are the heart and soul of ‘Beat Shazam.’ As our undeniably dynamic father-daughter hosting team, they bring a relationship like no other to a show like no other, and it’s wonderful having them back on set this season.”

The new season, which premieres in May, will feature themed episodes, including “teams of fathers, siblings, teachers, heroes and mothers.” Jamie Foxx serves as an executive producer on the series as well, alongside Apploff, Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Lauren Zalaznick, Pat Kiely and Sean O’Riordan.

Foxx took to social media last summer to thank his fans who supported him throughout his health battle, as theGrio previously reported. “I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers,” he wrote. “I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day.”

Season 7 of “Beat Shazam” premieres on Tuesday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, with episodes streaming on Hulu.



