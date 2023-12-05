Jamie Foxx receives Critics Choice honor, makes first public appearance post-hospitalization

Jamie Foxx received his flowers on Monday night. The actor, singer and comedian attended the Critics Choice Association‘s Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements, in what was his first public appearance since his hospitalization earlier this year.

Foxx received the Vanguard Award at the event on Monday evening for his work in “The Burial,” which premiered on Prime Video this year. Jurnee Smollett, who appears alongside Foxx in the film, presented him with the award, calling him, a “true vanguard, a pioneer who has broken down barriers and inspired generations of artists like myself to be bold, audacious dreamers,” per Variety.

Jamie Foxx smiles Nov. 27 during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. On Monday, the Academy Award-winning actor, Grammy-winning singer and comedian attended the Critics Choice Association‘s Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements, his first public event since his hospitalization earlier this year. (Photo: LM Otero/AP, File)

Foxx received a standing ovation as he walked across the stage, according to the outlet. At the beginning of his speech, Foxx referenced his recent health battle, saying, “You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago — I couldn’t actually walk. I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people who was saying I was cloned out there.”

“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it’s tough,” he continued. “I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up.”

As theGrio previously reported, Foxx suffered a medical emergency in April while shooting “Back in Action,” his upcoming Netflix film alongside Cameron Diaz. His family — specifically, his daughter, Corinne Foxx — kept the public up to date as he continued to heal.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she shared at the time. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

As he recovered, various acclaimed projects starring him premiered, including “The Burial” and on Netfix, “They Cloned Tyrone.”

In August, Foxx took to social media to thank his fans and those who’d shown him support, writing: “I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day.”

