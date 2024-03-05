Watch: ‘The Osby Legacy:’ Father & son fire chiefs

TheGrio celebrates California pioneers Robert and Daryl Osby, the first Black father and son to serve as fire chiefs.

Mar 5, 2024

“The Osby Legacy” recounts the extraordinary journey of California pioneers Robert and Daryl Osby, the first African American father and son to serve as fire chiefs in any major departments in the country. Robert Osby — who served as fire chief in Inglewood, San Jose (its first Black to lead it) and San Diego — is a trailblazer in multiple ways, helping push forward gender equality by hiring California’s first female firefighters. Osby’s son, Daryl, carried the legacy forward, by becoming the first African American fire chief of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, serving for over 38 years.

Both Osby men have their names etched in the history books.

“The Osby Legacy” is narrated by Patricia Wilson, EVP, AMG/Justice Central and spouse of Daryl Osby.

