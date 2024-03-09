Black in Style: Dwayne Johnson gears up to rock the skincare world

While most people might wonder about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s workout regimen, the actor is encouraging men to get into his skincare. This week, the megastar launched a men’s personal care brand, Papatui.

“I found over the years as men, we can have these great conversations about working out, recovery, ice baths, saunas and we can talk about trucks and cheat meals and tequila and our favorite movies,” he told People magazine. “But every conversation I would have regarding skincare, I was always pulled to the side privately like, ‘Hey, can I ask you a question? What do you do for your skin?’”

Wanting to lift the veil surrounding male skincare and personal care, Papatui offers skin, hair, body, and tattoo care products developed by the actor and skincare experts and scientists. Claiming to use clean and effective ingredients, the collection has everything from face moisturizers, deodorant, toners and more for less than $10.

Shop the collection now on papatui.com and at Target starting March 10.

Ice Spice’s edgy luxury fashion debut

Ice Spice stars in Alexander Wang’s Spring 2024 campaign (Photos courtesy of Alexander Wang)

Ice Spice is in her fashion-girl era. This week, the rapper starred in not one but two luxury fashion campaigns. Luxury designer Alexander Wang tapped Ice Spice to be the face of his Spring 2024 collection, “Nocturna.” Fusing fashion and rap, Wang reportedly said the star’s “unapologetic energy magnifies the sharp and austere sensuality” of the new collection.

“As an artist, I’m always challenging myself on how I can contribute to culture in a way that drives things forward, and Alexander Wang is a great vehicle for that with this incredibly bold and global campaign,” Ice Spice said, according to Variety.

In addition to helping Wang introduce his new collection, the “Princess Diana” rapper starred alongside Solange in the new campaign for Heaven by Marc Jacobs. Following the Gen-Z targeted brand’s ethos, the stars were posed in a provocative yet nostalgic photoshoot to promote the label’s Spring 2024 collection.

Issa Rae and Sienna Naturals get real about the nuances of haircare routines

Is there anything Issa Rae can’t do? This week, the multi-hyphenate star highlighted one of the many ventures in her entrepreneurial catalog by returning as the face of Sienna Naturals’ latest campaign. In an “Insecure”-style bathroom dialogue, Rae gets real about her natural hair for her haircare brand’s new “Rooted in Real” video series.

“I’m a dry a** b!%$#,” said Rae, kicking off the video.

“Since as far as I can remember, “wash day” has always been a struggle — a mix of frustration, anticipation, and, let’s be real, a bit of dread. But through it all, I learned something invaluable: the power of embracing our natural selves, our real selves,” she explained in a press release. “The ‘Rooted in Real’ campaign isn’t just about products; it’s about a movement—one that champions authenticity, wellness and the beauty of diversity.”

In 2020, Rae partnered with her sister-in-law Hannah Diop to create Sienna Naturals, a haircare brand committed to “creating clean and effective haircare products that are free from harsh chemicals and toxins” and cater to textured hair.

“In a literal sense, [rooted in real] means that we’re giving you clean products that are rooted in the earth, and that there’s intention behind every ingredient that goes into them,” Rae told WWD. “We devote a lot of time to skin health and making sure that the products that we put into our bodies are important and clean. Our scalp is part of our skin, and that hasn’t necessarily been a top priority for most hair care products, especially those for Black women and people with textured hair.”

In conjunction with the campaign, Sienna Naturals released Issa’s “Rooted in Real” Ritual ($110), a bundle of Rae’s favorite products.

Crown Royal celebrates rodeo style and culture with Bun B at the Houston Rodeo

Bun B attends Crown Royal and Bun B’s Hats Off to Houston event on February 29, 2024, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Crown Royal)

Looks like cowboy-core came back just in time for one of the country’s biggest rodeos. Bun B kicked off his star-studded 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo takeover (which is rumored to feature Drake) by tipping his hat with Crown Royal.

The Houston rapper and the whisky brand hosted “Hats Off to Houston,” an intimate dinner featuring local “tastemakers” and “fashion trendsetters.” Attendees included Slim Thug, Lil Keke, and more, according to a release. However, the brand didn’t stop there when it comes to spotlighting rodeo style.

During the rodeo’s “Black Heritage Weekend” (March 1-3), Crown Royal debuted the “Crown Royal Saloon 7 Showroom,” which highlighted rodeo fashion from Rodeo Bum Hat Co. Those who visited the saloon and showroom were also encouraged to “tip their hat” by contributing to a donation to nonprofit design house Magpies and Peacocks. This weekend, rodeo goers are invited to visit the saloon and showroom during “Go Tejano Day” weekend to pay homage to rodeo fashion and culture pioneers.

“Nobody does rodeo better than Houston,” Bun B said in the release. “I’m excited to partner with Crown Royal and open RODEOHOUSTON with some of my closest friends who inspire some of my creativity. From the music, arts, food and fashion, I am excited to tip my own hat to those who keep Houston and rodeo culture and lifestyle alive.”

Recommended Stories

U.K. Advertising Standards Authority greenlights FKA Twigs Calvin Klein Ad

FKA Twigs attends the Moncler Genius presentation during London Fashion Week February 2023 on February 20, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

The U.K. Advertising Standards Authority has reversed a decision to ban an ad by Calvin Klein featuring FKA Twigs.

As previously reported by theGrio, in January, the ASA banned an ad by Calvin Klein that featured the British musician wearing nothing but a denim shirt, open and exposing the side of her otherwise nude body.

After the ban was met with a defense of the images by FKA Twigs and scrutinized for its potential double standard, on Wednesday, the decision was officially reversed, with the organization stating the image was “not sexually explicit,” per WWD.

“The ad presented a woman who appeared to be confident and in control,” they added.

When the initial ban was dished out, FKA Twigs took to Instagram to defend the image and thank the brand for including her.

“I see a beautiful, strong woman of color whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine,” she wrote. “I am proud of my physicality and hold the art I create with my vessel to the standards of women like Josephine Baker, Eartha Kitt and Grace Jones, who broke down barriers of what it looks like to be empowered and harness a unique, embodied sensuality.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.