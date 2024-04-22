Inspired by Zendaya’s revival of ‘tennis core’? These Black brands will help you serve

Before “cowboy core” rode into town, or the overexaggerated glamour of “Mob Wives” hit the mainstream, and even before the hot pink takeover of Barbiecore, there was “tennis core.”

The “quiet luxury” offshoot, which typically involves folks donning collared athleisure attire fit for a serve on the court, resurfaces from time to time. After fueling the “preppy” movement of the ‘80s and resurfacing in the early aughts, the aesthetic regained prominence in 2022. If Zendaya — or should we say “Tashi,” the actor’s character in the upcoming tennis drama “Challengers” — has anything to do with it, the trend is ripe for a rematch.

Zendaya dazzled in a succession of stylishly campy looks during the “Challengers” press tour while paying homage to Black tennis legends, recreating Althea Gibson’s tennis whites and Venus and Serena Williams’ iconic 1998 Vogue photo shoot. She hasn’t missed a single volley in her latest press tour. Now, it’s the fans’ turn to get in on the action.

Law Roach, Zendaya’s longtime stylist and “image architect,” is calling on fans to resurrect the trend en masse for the film’s April 26 release.

“I hope you are all enjoying everything ‘Challengers’, everything tennis core. I’m so glad that you’re following along during this press tour, but I have a favor,” the award-winning stylist began in a video posted to X.

He continued, “I would love, love, love for when you go to see the film [on] April 26, that you wear your tennis core.”

Roach wants those who attend showings in their best tennis core to post their look on social media using the hashtag “#TashiMadeMeWearIt.”

“I’m going to repost you, and I’m also going to judge your outfits. Maybe, maybe not,” he said as he zoomed in and out for a comical and dramatic effect. “Let’s have some fun. Let’s all put on our tennis core. Let’s go support Zendaya.”

Thankfully, tennis core is a fairly simple style to master. The aesthetic typically involves sweaters tied over collared polo shirts and tanks, visors, skirts with pleats, and, of course, lots of tennis whites. The clothes are functional yet typically stylish, designer even; given how exclusive the sport has been and remains, it’s innately synonymous with luxury. Icons of bougie-girl style like “Fresh Prince” fashion plate Hilary Banks (both renditions) should come to mind.

Whether you want to obey Tashi’s demands or are inspired to pick up a racket and hit the court for tennis, pickleball, or other (racquetball hive, where you at?), there are several Black-owned brands that have your back.

Recommended Stories

Full Court

(Photo: Full Court)

The independent sports apparel brand Full Court is so tennis-core-appropriate that it has served as the official brand for world champs. It currently offers tanks, T-shirts, sports bras, biker shorts, windbreakers, sweatbands and more in bright colorways.

Recreational Habits

(Photo: Recreational Habits)

Founded to bring luxury sports to those who are often excluded, Recreational Habits is bursting at the seams with tennis core. You can score your classic tennis whites, sweaters, polos, skirts, crewnecks and so much more by shopping this brand.

Actively Black

(Photo: Actively Black)

If its perfectly preppy golf line — complete with collared shirts and sports skirts — wasn’t a big enough indication, Actively Black is ready for a preppy sports renaissance of almost any kind. With matching women’s and men’s styles, the brand provides sets for a perfect doubles match and beyond, also carrying shoes, accessories and more.

Solely Fit

(Photo: Solely Fit)

At Solely Fit, you don’t have to sacrifice style for the sport whatsoever. The brand offers tanks, sports bras, pants, shorts, skorts and more, in trendy colors like orange and yellow and sultry silhouettes. It’s great when you’re headed from the court to brunch.

Wales Bonner

(Photo: Wales Bonner)

From olive, ivory and brown-patterned polos, to brown and orange Adidas originals, Wales Bonner could have just the piece to complete your sporty ensemble, especially if you’re leaning into a quiet luxury Ralph Lauren vibe.

The Brooklyn Circus

(Photo: The Brooklyn Circus)

No tennis core look is complete without the right pair of tennis shoes. In the market for some new kicks? The Brooklyn Circus offers a handful of styles from suede vintage Pumas to Reebok LXs.

Saysh

(Photo: Saysh)

Founded by Olympic runner Allyson Felix, Saysh specializes in providing quality running shoes for women. The shoe brand also offers a sleek and stylish multipurpose shoe dubbed “Saysh One.” Its versatility makes the sneaker appropriate for a variety of activities, including serving on the court.

EleVen

While Venus Williams’ brand, EleVen has paused production as it refines operations, we still can’t think of a better source for your Tashi-inspired looks than one of the greatest players to pick up a racket. When the brand relaunches, we have a feeling that demand will be there waiting.

Kay Wicker is a lifestyle writer for theGrio covering health, wellness, travel, beauty, fashion, and the myriad ways Black people live and enjoy their lives. She has previously created content for magazines, newspapers, and digital brands.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.