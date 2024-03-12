5 things you didn’t see at the Oscars

The 96th Academy Awards went down on Sunday in Los Angeles and the whole world watched the big moments unfold on their screens. Those of us lucky enough to attend Hollywood’s biggest night got to see a few things those at home weren’t privy to.

Here are a few of the things you didn’t see at the Oscar’s:

Da’Vine Joy Randolph poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for “The Holdovers” at the Oscars on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Pre-show stress

Many folks probably had the same problem I did as they made their way to the Dolby Theatre. Aside from battling daylight savings and an hour-earlier show start this year, Ubers and limos were delayed by a Pro-Palestine protest that descended on the streets of Hollywood just hours before the curtain went up. The red carpet was abuzz with people wondering if the busy streets would delay arrivals for talent expected to appear early in the broadcast.

David Alan Grier’s warm welcome

Before the cameras started rolling, the show’s announcer, David Alan Grier, took the stage to deliver a pre-show pep talk to the star-studded crowd. This included a warm welcome, advice on acceptance speeches, and one poignant directive: “Don’t f–k this up!”

Warning shots

During the commercial breaks, Grier made sure guests were ready for cameras to roll with some comical updates. While celebs and guests gathered at one of the several open bars, the comedian would rush them back to their seats on the loud speaker. “Thirty seconds… check what’s in your teeth” and “five minutes to get to your seats, just like a Southwest Airlines flight.”

Tears for days

When the Best Supporting Actress category was announced by former winners who also had personal connections to this year’s nominees, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. The whole crowd seemed to be moved by the heartfelt introductions and became even more emotional once Da’Vine Joy Randolph won. Her powerful acceptance speech had everyone on their feet and looking for tissues.

Black folks at a ball

The annual Governors Ball is the post-show place to be for good reason. This year, the event that features fabulous food like caviar-covered potatoes, artisan pizzas, and custom-made sushi, also featured fabulous guests. Danielle Brooks and Colman Domingo could be seen celebrating Randolph’s win while other A-listers like Lupita Nyong’o and Erika Alexander were enjoying the music and mingling with industry insiders. Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michele Bathe were taking in the scene and enjoying fresh fish and chips before they made their way to the next big bash.

