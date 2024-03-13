Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Who are the top 3 entertainers you see as a role model?
This group of Hollywood visionaries are pushing the future generation of leaders with their on-and off-screen work.
A role model is someone who pushes you to be the best version of yourself. Across Black Hollywood, there are an array of entertainers who are doing just that with their work, both on and off-camera.
Listen in as hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Alexandria Ikomoni each break down the top three entertainers they see as role models.
Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE