Sanya Richards-Ross leaves ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ after 2 seasons

Andy Cohen announced her departure on a recent episode of his radio show, 'Radio Andy.'

Mar 18, 2024
ESSENCE Black Women In Sports
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 16: Sanya Richards-Ross speaks onstage during ESSENCE Black Women In Sports at Westside Cultural Arts Center on December 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Essence)

After two seasons of holding a peach, Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross is leaving “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Her departure is part of a cast shakeup on the reality show.

Executive producer of the “Real Housewives” franchise and “Watch What Happens Live!” host Andy Cohen confirmed Richards-Ross’ exit on his Sirius XM show, “Radio Andy.” As “Entertainment Tonight” reported, Cohen revealed the departure when asking his guest Mariah Smith how she felt about the casting shakeup.

“How do you feel about Kandi [Burruss], Sanya and Marlo [Hampton] leaving the show?” Cohen asked Smith. While Burruss and Hampton had confirmed their departures earlier this year, Richards-Ross’ status as a cast member had not been announced.

As theGrio previously reported, Richards-Ross made history as the first Olympian and first Jamaican in the “Housewives” franchise. She joined in the show’s 14th season, appearing alongside Burruss, Hampton, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora and Shereé Whitfield.

Richards-Ross previously told theGrio about her approach to the show’s 15th season, which was her second. “It really is about just showing up authentically in every situation and letting the chips fall where they may. I think for me I wanted to do more of that this season. I wanted to show up more, I wanted to speak up more, I wanted to really become more invested in everyone’s lives. I wanted to build real friendships with the ladies!”

Casting for the 16th season of “RHOA” remains up in the air, though the return of Porsha Williams who left the show in 2021, has been confirmed.

