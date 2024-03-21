Sherri Shepherd ‘breaks up’ with Lenny Kravitz during hilarious appearance on her show

Sherri Shepherd may have just dumped Lenny Kravitz.

After years of publicly thirsting for the singer, Shepherd had the chance to meet Kravitz when he appeared on her talk show “Sherri“ on Thursday morning. While the “Let Love Rule” singer was met with some intense fangirling throughout his appearance — which included a healthy amount of Shepherd touching his bare chest and speaking in tongues, the talk show host and comedian ultimately “broke up” with the Grammy-winning musician by the end of his appearance.

“Before we go, I just have to have a talk with you,” Shepherd said toward the end of the segment. “I just feel like in talking to you, you have so many things that you’re doing. You’re quite busy. You have a lot of needs. And I don’t know if I can be there for you the way you need me.”

She continued, “I’m gonna have to end the thing that we have.”

Kravitz was (albeit comically) understandably distraught at the news. “Are you letting me down on live television?” he asked, visibly solemn.

“It’s not you, it’s me,” she stressed.

Kravitz eventually got down on one knee to plead with the talk show host, asking, “Is there anything that I can do?”

Despite her well-documented status as a Kravitz superfan — and despite sitting in very close proximity to the rock star, Shepherd stood her ground. However, all wasn’t completely lost. She told the “TK421” singer they could still “hang out” as “friends with benefits.” Kravitz noted that the “love” they shared would just evolve into something else.

The “breakup” came at the tail end of a lively interview with Shepherd where Kravitz discussed his upcoming album, “Blue Electric Light,” how his sultry fashion sense was influenced by his mother and other women of the 1970s, and how it felt to recently receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“It was surreal,” he said in regard to his Hollywood star. “I never thought about having one of those.”

The “Fly Away” singer noted how special it was to have actor and friend Denzel Washington and his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, in attendance for the ceremony. Both actors shared remarks, and while Shepherd and Kravitz agreed Washington’s remarks were great, both noted that his daughter “stole the show.”

Zoë surprised the audience during the ceremony with a funny but heartfelt speech honoring her father’s achievement.

“I’ve seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art,” she said during the ceremony, per People magazine. “But mostly, I’ve seen through your shirts.”

“According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt. And, sure, it used to embarrass me when you’d pick me up from school as a kid. But I’ve gotta say, at this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off,” she added. “Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one. And it works. You two made each other better, and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. It’s a beautiful thing,” she said.

Recommended Stories

Kravitz shares Zoë with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet; coincidentally, it was revealed during his “Sherri” appearance that Bonet was a former high school classmate of Shepherd’s at Los Angeles’ Birmingham Community High School.

“I love your relationship with Lisa Bonet because you guys are friends,” Shepherd said before adding, “You know we went to high school together.”

When Shepherd asked Kravitz how he keeps the love going between him and Bonet after all of these years, he said, “It’s a decision.”

He continued, “My whole thing from the very beginning has been, ‘Let love rule.’ That’s the name of my first album. That’s what I try to live my life by. Love might transform into another dynamic, but it is still there. We chose to love, and we chose to raise our daughter in a loving environment. We accept each other as we are.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.