Lenny Kravitz says he is what he is because of Lisa Bonet

According to Lenny Kravitz, he is what he is because of Lisa Bonet — right down to his now-iconic hair.

The rock star, 59, is this week’s People magazine cover story, where he opens up about his career, his upcoming album, “Blue Electric Light,” and how he is still impacted by the love he shared with his former wife.

“The love doesn’t leave you,” he told the publication of his relationship with Bonet, which has transitioned from a failed young marriage to an enduring friendship. “It has to find a new way to funnel itself into a new life. We consciously wanted to do that. It took time, believe me, but she is a part of my life that will never leave my heart, my soul, or my spirit.”

The “TK421” singer added, “I am what I am because of our experience, because of everything that I was, everything that she was, and everything that came together.”

Kravitz shared that before Bonet was his wife and muse, the two first met backstage during a New Edition concert in 1985. They married in 1987 and welcomed their daughter, Zoë, a year later before splitting in 1993. Kravitz also admits Bonet inspired more than just his debut album in 1989, “Let Love Rule.”

“I had moved in with Lisa, brought my instruments and things, but somehow forgot my comb,” Kravitz explained. “I never planned on dreading, but after a few months, my hair was matting. Lisa was like, ‘Keep it. It looks good.’” Ironically, she also would prompt him to cut off his locs years later, doing the deed herself.

The two had a whirlwind romance that became tabloid fodder, with the press even nicknaming him “Mr. Bonet” at one point. Speaking on that era, Kravitz said he remained focused on his music, with mixed results.

He said, “I was married to the most beautiful woman on the planet, incredible inside and out, and I wasn’t paying attention to that. I was paying attention to the music.”

After Zoë came along, Kravitz fondly recalled the vibe the newly formed family unit cultivated.

“We were quite the family,” he said. “We had our own groove, expression, fashion. It was a beautiful time. The world Zoë’s mom and I were creating, our family; it was about peace, love, and spirit.”

Over the intervening years, the father of one has been open about the close relationship he cherishes with his daughter and how proud he is of the woman she has become. He repeated that sentiment in conversation with People, recalling that co-parenting with Bonet was “free-flowing,” as the parents chose to “Let Love Rule.”

“I’m very proud of not only how Zoë came out, but how we did it,” he said. “We did it without lawyers and all that madness. We did it as a family, with love.”

Kravitz added that letting love rule “[Is] when you remove ego and all of the other elements and do what you’re supposed to do.”

