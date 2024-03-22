Strahan twins enjoy basketball and salon outing before Isabella starts second chemo round

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella is trying to remain optimistic as she gears up for her second round of chemotherapy.

According to People, Isabella Strahan has been chronicling her health journey in a YouTube series she started after having emergency surgery in October 2023 to remove a large medulloblastoma, the most common type of cancerous brain tumor found in children.

The 19-year-old USC student and model released the latest installment on Thursday, which shows her arriving in North Carolina — where she receives medical care at Durham’s Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center — and reuniting with twin sister Sophia, a Duke University freshman.

Isabella Strahan (left) and Sophia Strahan, the twin daughters of Michael Strahan, attend Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 in Santa Monica in July 2019. (Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Just got to Duke because I have chemo on Monday, but we made it,” said Isabella. “Sophia just came to greet us.”

Sophia gives Isabella a campus tour before taking her to watch the men’s basketball game. The twins also spend time at the salon getting their nails done.

The vlog then shows Isabella in her hospital bed the next day, getting ready for her second round of chemotherapy on Monday. She shares that after Round Two, she will have four more to go, which “means that after this is over, then there’s just four more months.”

Earlier this month, Isabella shared a video in which she described how during the procedure for a second craniotomy — performed nearly five months after the first — surgeons cleaned and drained fluid from the scar they opened at the back of her head to prevent infection. They also replaced the bone initially cut out of her skull.

After the surgery, Isabella lay in the hospital bed with her head covered in bandages, sharing details of unbearable pain and a challenging healing process.

“It’s not fun getting your head cut open,” she shared. “It’s not fun, but I’m super glad I can still walk and talk, and they didn’t touch my brain because doing that again would be really, really rough, and I don’t think I could do it … I could do it, but it would be rough again.”

Isabella also showed a picture of the back of her head stapled up after surgery, capturing the moment when she cried out in pain as her surgeon took out a tube from her skull.

“I’m in so much pain … and this sucks. I was in so much pain earlier, I was like screaming. This is not fun,” added Isabella, People reported. “Hopefully this is what was causing all my fevers and why I’ve been in the hospital for a week. So hopefully, I will get to go home soon after I heal from this. But I don’t feel my best.”

