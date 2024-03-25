Normani announces new single featuring Gunna

The new Normani era is almost here. The singer announced her brand new single over the weekend, “1:59” featuring Gunna, ahead of her highly anticipated debut album, Variety reports.

Normani Kordei Hamilton attends the “Freaky Tales” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on Jan. 18, 2024, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

As theGrio previously reported, Normani is set to finally release her debut studio album, “Dopamine,” later this year. The record will come nearly five years after the former Fifth Harmony member dropped her debut single, “Motivation.” The singer took to Instagram over the weekend to tease her upcoming single, “1:59,” which from the clip, sounds like a slick R&B number.

“When I get you alone, boy what you gon’ do with it,” she sings in the snippet. She wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, when sharing the snippet, “soo basically my first single 1:59 will be coming out 4/26.”

While the singer has yet to announce the album’s release date, fans are eagerly awaiting another moment from the pop star. Since “Motivation” dropped in 2019, the singer has released other songs including “Wild Side” and “Fair,” as Billboard reported. The singer recently opened up to Who What Wear this year, sharing some insight into “Dopamine.”

“I know what I’ve been through. … For me, this upcoming album is not just about music coming out,” she told the outlet, Variety reports. “It feels like a representation of everything I’ve gone through to get to this moment. I know I needed time, experiences, and space coming out of [Fifth Harmony] in order to become the version of myself I needed to be. Without [all of that], I would not be able to exist within the creative space that I am in now. I would not be able to make the type of music I’m making now.”

