‘The Upshaws’ returns for more laughs in Part 5 trailer

Get ready for more of “The Upshaws.” The popular Netflix sitcom returns for Part 5, and we’ve got an exclusive look at the trailer for the brand-new batch of episodes.

Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Wanda Sykes and more return for the fifth installment of the comedy series, playing the “well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess” Bennie Upshaw, his wife, Regina, and his sardonic sister-in-law, Lucretia Turner, respectively. Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine, Jermelle Simon and Diamond Lyons also return as the Upshaw children.

“The Upshaws” cast includes (from left) Wanda Sykes as Lucretia and Mike Epps as Bennie. The hit Netflix series returns next month. (Photo: Lisa Rose/Netflix)

The trailer kicks things off with the hilarious jokes viewers have come to know and expect from the sitcom, with Bennie referring to an electric car as an “iPhone with wheels.” Later in the clip, it seems Regina and Bennie come to terms with their teenage children beginning to date, much to Regina’s disbelief. The relationship between Lucretia and Bennie continues to be a highlight, the trailer shows, with Sykes’ and Epps’ characters busting each other’s chops every chance they get.

According to Netflix’s official synopsis, in the upcoming six-episode part, viewers will see “the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.”

TheGrio spoke to Sykes — who also executive produces the series — back in 2021, when she broke down the inspirations behind the series, including the families of sitcoms past.

“The shows that we grew up on, they were authentic families; you could relate to them,” she said at the time.

“I think that’s what we wanted to do,” Sykes said. “We wanted to show a family who’s going through some stuff today, and to show what that looks like, and that it’s just part of what people are going through right now. I think it is very important, and I’m glad we were able to touch on that.”

Part 5 of “The Upshaws” premieres Thursday, April 18 only on Netflix.

