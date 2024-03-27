Kerry Washington to star in ‘Imperfect Women’ Apple TV+ series

The next Kerry Washington series is here. The Emmy Award winner is set to star in “Imperfect Women” for Apple TV+.

Kerry Washington attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The upcoming limited series is an adaptation of the Araminta Hall novel of the same name, per Variety. Washington will star alongside “Mad Men” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss in what is described as an “unconventional, psychological thriller examining a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women.”

“‘Imperfect Women’ is a mystery complicated by perspective that explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably,” Variety details. “As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest relationships can change over time.”

Washington and Moss will executive produce the series via Simpson Street and Love & Squalor Pictures, respectively, with Anne Weisman adapting the book for the screen. In a statement to Variety, Washington recalled receiving a call from Moss to join the project. “I have been an immense fan of hers – both as a brilliant actor and groundbreaking producer – for years. Elisabeth and Lindsey have impeccable taste, as evidenced by the way they have championed Araminta’s gripping novel, and I can’t think of a better person to bring this project to life on screen than the amazing Annie Weisman.”

“‘Imperfect Women’ is exactly the type of exciting, complex, raw storytelling we strive to create at Simpson Street,” she added. “Pilar and I are tremendously inspired by the opportunity to team up with Love & Squalor Pictures, and we are thankful to everyone at Apple Studios and the team at 20th Television for believing in this project as much as we do.”

