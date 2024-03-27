Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the top 3 winter fashion essentials for men?
Bring out the Chelsea boots and trench coats! We’re breaking down winter must-haves for men.
Spring is here, but certain states are still experiencing winter weather. If you’re in one, don’t put away your winter wardrobe just yet! Listen in as hosts Jahliel Thurman and Ahmeer Holt discuss men’s top three winter fashion essentials.
