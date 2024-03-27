Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tracklist includes ‘Jolene’ cover

Please don’t take her man! Beyoncé just posted the tracklist to her upcoming album, “Cowboy Carter,” officially confirming that the Grammy winner will indeed cover one of the greatest country songs of all time: Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The “Break My Soul” singer dropped a post to her official Instagram account midday Wednesday, featuring a red white and blue-themed tracklist for her highly anticipated “Act II” project. Track titles include “The Linda Martell Show,” “American Requiem” and yes, “Jolene.” While the artists set to feature on the album remain unclear, the post does include titles “Dolly P” and “Smoke Hour Willie Nelson,” which could either be songs referencing the country titans or featuring them as collaborators.

As theGrio previously reported, Parton already teased a possible cover of “Jolene.” In an interview this month with Knox News, Parton explained, “I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene,’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that.”

“We’ve kind of sent messages back and forth through the years,” Parton continued. “And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great.”

Other track titles include “Daughter,” “Spaghetti,” and “Blackbird.” Check out the full potential tracklist on her official Instagram page here.

As theGrio previously reported, Beyoncé took to Instagram last week to break down her inspirations behind her country-inspired project, writing to her fans, “act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.” She concluded, “This ain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album.”

“Cowboy Carter,” will drop on Friday, March 29.

