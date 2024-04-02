Beyoncé, SZA, Victoria Monét and others win big at iHeartRadio Music Awards

The iHeartRadio Music Awards, held Monday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, was a night of celebration for artists like Beyoncé and SZA, who were among those taking home major accolades.

SZA swept in the R&B category, winning three awards for her latest LP, “SOS.” She won iHeartRadio’s Artist of the Year, along with R&B Album of the Year for “SOS” and R&B Song of the Year for her popular song, “Snooze.” Her accomplishments did not end there: Her fourth win was for the popular track “Kill Bill” in the all-genre Song of the Year category.

The singer-songwriter has continued to receive high praise for “SOS” since its release in December 2022. In February, SZA was the most Grammy Award-nominated artist. Out of her nine nominations, she won three for her groundbreaking sophomore album.

Beyoncé took the stage to receive iHeartRadio Music’s Innovation Award, which was a treat for audiences and fans watching live.

Recommended Stories

Stevie Wonder — who plays harmonica on a track on Beyoncé’s new country-heavy “Cowboy Carter” LP — presented the singer with the prestigious award moments before she made a moving acceptance speech, in which she honored other Black legends who have broken barriers within the music industry, specifically naming Rosetta Tharpe, Linda Martell, Tina Turner, Wonder and others “who defied any label placed upon them.”

Drake was also another artist who scored a record-breaking win. The superstar rapper won Hip-Hop Artist of the Year for the sixth time, making him the only artist to have won in that same category multiple times.

Victoria Monét joined the ranks of iHeartRadio Music Awards winners for the evening, too. The Grammy Award-winning writer-turned-performer won the R&B Best New Artist category. Ice Spice also took home the win for Best New Artist in hip-hop.

See the complete list of winners here.