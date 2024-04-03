Michelle Obama praises Beyoncé, ‘Cowboy Carter’

Michelle Obama is a “Cowboy Carter” fan. The former first lady took to Instagram to celebrate Bey’s brand new album, writing that once again the Grammy Award winner has “changed the game.”

Michelle Obama speaks at 2023 WSJ’s Future Of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 3, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

In her caption, the former first lady said the country album helps “redefine a music genre and transform our culture,” before saying, “I am so proud of you!” She continued saying the album is, “a reminder that despite everything we’ve been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically.”

“This album reminds us that we ALL have power,” she added. “There’s power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes — and we can each use our own gifts and talents to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us.”

Obama took the time to discuss the current election year, writing, “together, we can stand up for what we believe in, and we must do that at the ballot box this year.” She said “the issues that impact us most are on the ballot across the country — from equal pay and racial justice to reproductive healthcare and climate change. And as Queen Bey says at the end of Ya Ya, we need to ‘keep the faith’ and ‘VOTE!'”

She ended her message adding the website WhenWeAllVote.org to let users know where to register to vote.

As theGrio previously reported, “Cowboy Carter” is Beyoncé’s highly anticipated “Act II” album in her current “Renaissance” era. Featuring country legends like Linda Martell, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, and current hitmakers like Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and Shaboozey, the project fuses various influences together to create what Bey calls not a country album, “but a Beyoncé album.”

“Cowboy Carter” is available to stream now.

