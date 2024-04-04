Delroy Lindo to join Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler’s untitled thriller film

Delroy Lindo is joining the cast of Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler’s upcoming supernatural film.

The 71-year-old actor signed a deal to join Jordan on-screen in the movie, which will be directed by Coogler, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Details about the untitled horror film have not been publicly discussed, however, sources say that the movie will be set in the Jim Crow South and possibly focus on vampires or other supernatural elements, THR reported.

Lindo’s role will have a “musical element” to it, according to reports, and Jordan is rumored to play twin brothers.Excitement has built since the film’s confirmation in January.

(Left to right) Filmmaker Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan will reunite for a forthcoming supernatural thriller. (Photo by Adam Turner)

There was a bidding war among the top entertainment studios for the film, with Warner Bros. ultimately landing a deal to release it, according to Deadline. The project was so closely guarded that studio buyers and executives had to travel to the offices of the WME agency in Beverly Hills to read the script, which Coogler wrote.

Coogler will be producing the project through his production company, Proximity Media, alongside his wife and co-producer, Zinzi Coogler, and co-producer Sev Ohanian. The film is Coogler’s second spec script overall following 2013’s “Fruitvale Station,” and his first from his production company.

The movie represents a reunion for Jordan and Coogler, who have collaborated on several other films including, “Black Panther,” “Creed,” and “Fruitvale Station.” Coogler told Jordan during a podcast interview that he knew he wanted to cast him in “Fruitvale Station” before he ever met him in person.

“I had made up my mind already, I wanted to cast you,” Coogler said to Jordan on a Proximity Media podcast in March 2023. “I was just hoping we’d get along a little bit. And I’m fresh out of school, you know, so like, I worked with professional actors but none were really established.”

In the same interview, Jordan shared how he was nervous to shoot “Fruitvale,” which went on to be a critical success, but “had a certain sense of confidence to you. You know, I trusted what you were saying and I felt comfortable.”

According to Jordan, Coogler told him that he “wrote [the script] for you” at their first meeting: “I believe you’re a star, I know you’re a star — let’s go show the world.” Jordan added that the meeting “kind of gave me that first initial ‘I belong here’ type of a feeling in the industry.”

