Crystal Renay has no ill feelings toward ex-husband Ne-Yo as she focuses on children, career: ‘I chose my self-worth’

Crystal Renay has “nothing negative” to say about Ne-Yo.

According to People, the star of We TV’s recently debuted “Bold & Bougie” said she is “happy for herself” and feels blessed and grateful for God’s redirection as she enters a new season of life a year after her divorce from the Grammy Award-winning artist.

“Sometimes we can’t see the bigger picture and what may or may not be for us, and in this situation, clearly it wasn’t a place for me to be in any longer, and I’m OK with that,” said Renay. “I’m happy for myself because I chose my self-worth. I chose to stand up for myself and walk away from something that just wasn’t serving me any longer.”

(Left to right) Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay attend DJ Khaled’s December 2017 birthday party presented by Cîroc and Fox in Beverly Hills. Renay, the “Bold & Bougie” star, said she has no ill feelings toward her now-former husband. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Cîroc)

In July 2022, the reality TV star and mother of three asserted via Instagram that Ne-Yo – real name Shaffer Chimere Smith – cheated on her with numerous women during their eight-year relationship, which she said was riddled with lies and deception. They finalized their divorce in February 2023.

Renay is now focused on healing and prioritizing other aspects of her life, and she has no interest in dating.

“I realized that I just need to focus on myself and my kids and my career and everything to do with Crystal,” she said.

Renay shared that she is looking forward to people getting to know her for who she truly is now that “Bold & Bougie” has made its debut.

“I am a very transparent person. I’m super sweet. I have no ill will towards anybody,” said Renay, “and I’m just hoping that people get to see Crystal for Crystal and not Crystal for who she was with.”

While their romantic relationship is a thing of the past, Renay and Ne-Yo have established a solid co-parenting relationship for their three children: Shaffer Chimere Jr., 7, Roman Alexander-Raj, 5, and Isabella Rose, 2.

Renay commended her now ex-husband for being an “amazing father,” adding that their main focus is their children’s well-being and happiness.

Ne-Yo and his ex-partner, Monyetta Shaw-Carter – with whom Renay maintains a strong relationship – also share two children: Madilyn Grace, 13, and Mason Evan, 12.

“We will forever be tied together. Our children, our siblings — which they are best friends — they love each other,” said Renay. “We’re good, we’re family, and I appreciate the love that she shows my kids. I absolutely love her kids, and I just hope that in time, the world can see that I have no bad feelings towards anybody, especially someone that I consider family.”

