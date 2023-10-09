Tia Mowry is not going back to what doesn’t serve her

In a candid post on social media, the actress addresses “narratives” being made without her consent.

Dating may be complicated, but that’s hardly any reason to return to something that no longer serves you. At least, that’s Tia Mowry’s approach.

In a recent Instagram post, the “Sister Sister” alum addresses currently swirling rumors that she is returning to her relationship with ex-husband Cory Hardrict. Mowry also gives more insight into how she’s navigating this new chapter in her life.

“Just because the dating life is complicated doesn’t mean I’m going to go back to something that no longer served me,” she wrote in the post’s caption. In the accompanying photo, Mowry strikes a strong pose in a black tank top with army green shorts, black heels, and her hair in long braids as she stares directly into the lens.

Mowry added that returning to something “that no longer served” her would be “like saying if I don’t book an audition or a part as an actor right away, I’m going to give up on my dreams.”

She urged anyone thinking any differently to, “Please just stop. I ain’t that weak! Please move on because I have. Thank you, next.”

The post comes a year after the actress split from Hardrict after 14 years of marriage. The two married in 2008 and share two children, a son, Cree, 11, and a daughter, Cairo, 4.

At the time of filing, Mowry cited irreconcilable differences, according to court documents. In the caption of an Instagram post announcing the split, she said, “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

Mowry added, “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

A month later, Mowry was in better spirits, divulging self-love as another reason for the split and a new focus on self-care. During an appearance on the “Today Show” in November 2022, Mowry said, “I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness.”

She continued, “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family — but at the end of the day, it’s about self-love.”

Speaking with People magazine around the same time, Mowry said, “I really feel like where I am in my life right now, I’ve realized that life is beautiful, it’s amazing, it’s a gift, but it’s also very short, and we all have to chase our joy and chase being happy. That’s really important.”

Since the pair announced their split in October 2022, this is not the first time rumors have been debunked. Shortly after announcing their divorce, Hardrict was the subject of infidelity rumors. He denied the allegations, replying to an accusatory comment, “Lies.”

