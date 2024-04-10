Brandy Norwood opens up about her return as Cinderella in Disney’s ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’

Brandy Norwood — who as a teen played the first Black Disney princess — will reclaim her throne via the reprisal of her 1997 TV film role as Cinderella in an upcoming Disney movie. The veteran singer-actress will make her long-awaited return in “Descendants: The Rise of Red” this summer.

Norwood starred alongside legendary singer Whitney Houston, who played the future princess’ fairy godmother in the ABC classic.

Brandy Norwood (right) is shown in 1997 with Whitney Houston at the premiere of “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” in which they starred. Norwood returns as Cinderella in the “Descendants” franchise. (Photo: Getty Images)

“Stepping into a new set of Cinderella’s glass slippers after all these years feels like a true homecoming,” Norwood recently told Essence. “I’m so thrilled to be a part of the next chapter for Auradon. I’m most excited about seeing the next generation step into these iconic roles.”

The fourth film installment of the famous “Descendants” franchise will follow Cinderella’s daughter, Chloe (played by Malia Baker), as she joins forces with the daughter of the Queen of Hearts. To prevent a catastrophic event from impacting their livelihood, the unlikely alliance travels back in time to undo their impending doom.

Recommended Stories

“The Rise of Red” will also feature a young version of Cinderella, this one named Ella, portrayed by actress Morgan Dudley. Norwood’s Cinderella character — who was introduced to fans over 25 years ago — is set to reappear throughout the movie. Cinderella will help guide her daughter as she finds a way to save Auradon.

“Morgan Dudley is an incredible talent, and I have no doubt she’ll bring her magic to Ella,” Norwood maintained. “It’s been an honor to be a part of the Descendants legacy, and I can’t wait for fans to see how the new story unfolds!”

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” will premiere Friday, July 12 on Disney+ and air on the Disney Channel on Friday, Aug. 9.